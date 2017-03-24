Salt Lake Co. sheriff’s deputy among two men found dead near Spanish Fork

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENJAMIN, Utah - Utah County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after two people, including a deputy with the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office, were found dead in Benjamin, near Spanish Fork.

Authorities were called to a home near 7400 S. and 1800 W., just west of I-15 Friday where they found two adult males dead. Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff's Office said early indications are that this is a murder-suicide.

Police say a family member came to the home to check on a relative and found the deputy dead due to gunshot wounds inside.

"This does not in any way appear to be a work-related thing," Cannon said of the deputy's death. "We're still investigating exactly what may have been a motivation here in this death."

Authorities say the deputy, who works as a correctional officer, lived at the home and in the past has had his adult children living with him.

Police continued to investigate, and they later found a second man deceased outside the home. That man appears to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"Right now we're trying to figure out exactly what the connection is, what may have happened before this incident happened," Cannon said. "We don't know yet exactly what time it happened except that we were called about 12:40 this afternoon."

Both of the deceased are adult males. The deputy who was killed was in his early 40s. The deceased man found outside the home is believed to be in his early 20s.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of those involved.

Check back with Fox 13 for the latest updates.