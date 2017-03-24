The top 7 must-have resources for couples

Therapist Laura Heck shares what she thinks are the most helpful resources that couples can use to strengthen their relationship.
The Top 7 Resources for Couples
- Self-Help Book - Not Just Friends by Shirley Glass
One of the world's leading experts on infidelity provides a step-by-step guide through the process of infidelity, from suspicion and revelation to healing, and provides profound, practical guidance to prevent infidelity and, if it happens, recover and heal from it.
- Blog - The Gottman Institute
Provides a research based approach to supporting couples based on the work of Drs. John and Julie Gottman. The blog provides bite size nuggets of wisdom that are directly applicable to improving your relationship, one small win at at time.
- Phone App - Headspace: Guided Meditation and Mindfulness
Headspace's mission is to get people everywhere meditating just a few minutes a day, everyday. The app will guide you through meditation and mindfulness in order to develop your awareness and compassion.
- Ted Talk - Brene Brown: The Power of Vulnerability
Brené Brown studies human connection — our ability to empathize, belong, love. In a poignant, funny talk, she shares a deep insight from her research, one that sent her on a personal quest to know herself as well as to understand humanity.
- Podcast - "Foreplay- Radio Sex Therapy"
Nationally-acclaimed sex therapist and author Laurie Watson talks with Dr. Adam Mathews through vital topics about sex and relationships. Get the detailed knowledge that you always wanted but were too shy or embarrassed to ask about.
- Self-Study Course - Marriage in Motion
Marriage in Motion is an online marriage training course that teaches the science of successful relationships. In this online course you'll acquire the insights and develop the skills necessary to elevate the trajectory of your relationship... without the time and cost of traditional therapy.
- Best Product- Table Topics Couples
These conversation starters for couples include thought-provoking questions for couples to get to know each other on a new level.