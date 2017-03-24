× I-15 reopens after UHP pursuit forces closure at Beck St.

SALT LAKE CITY — All lanes of I-15 are open again after a truck driver led officers and troopers on a chase through Salt Lake County Friday morning.

Unified Police said they were initially involved in the chase, which started in the Murray area, and Utah Highway Patrol troopers continued to pursue the truck on I-15.

UHP Sgt. Todd Royce said the truck driver was driving erratically and not responding to law enforcement. Officials used a spike strip to cause the truck to slow down. The truck, which was pulling a fifth-wheel trailer, came to a stop near Beck St.

Royce said the driver was close to slipping into a diabetic coma at the time of the pursuit.

