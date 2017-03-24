Cream Eggs Crescents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

1 Package of Cream Eggs

1 Package of Puff Pastry

Egg for egg wash

Thaw the puff pastry and cut each slab into three rectangles. Cut those rectangles diagonal to make long triangles. Place two cream eggs in the larger side of the triangle, fold the sides in and roll forward to make a crescent/croissant shape. Place in a sheet pan and egg wash. Bake at 375 F for 20 minutes or until golden. Let cool before serving.

For the dip

8 Oz Cream Cheese, softened

2 Tbsp Butter, softened

2 Cups Powdered Sugar, sifted

1 Tbsp Heavy Cream

1 Tbsp Vailla Extract.

Mix the butter and cream cheese until smooth add the sugar and blend until well incorporated. Add the rest of the ingredients and blend well. Serve the crescents in a basket with the cream cheese dip in the center decorated with more cream eggs.

Enjoy

Sponsor: Roth Living