Utah’s governor says he will sign bill lowering DUI level to .05, the lowest in the nation

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah Governor Gary Herbert said he will sign a bill lowering Utah's DUI level from .08 to .05, making it the lowest in the nation.

Speaking to reporters at his monthly news conference on KUED, the governor announced his intention to sign House Bill 155 into law.

"This new law will save lives," the governor said, defending the policy shift.

However, Gov. Herbert said he would call a special session to address "unintended consequences" of the law, which could also include delaying it's implementation beyond 2019. Some lawmakers (including House Speaker Greg Hughes) have said they would prefer to wait until other states move to .05 so Utah is not alone.

Gov. Herbert told FOX 13 he did not believe the policy would hurt tourism, as hospitality leaders have claimed, noting that much of the world has adopted a .05 Blood Alcohol Content level.

"If we look at the world, we're not weird," he said, adding that Utah could sell the DUI bill as making our state safer than others.

Restaurant and hospitality groups -- including the Utah Restaurant Association and the Salt Lake Area Restaurant Association -- met with the governor to urge him to veto the bill. They insisted they did not condone drinking and driving, but feared it would harm their business by scaring people into staying home, fearful that one drink could land them in jail for DUI.

The American Beverage Institute took out full-page ads in USA Today and Salt Lake City's daily newspapers opposing the bill and indicating Utah would lose tourism to Colorado.

Supporters of the bill pushed it as a matter of public safety, by insisting no one should ever drink and drive.

"Lowering the blood alcohol content limit reduces the number of deaths and injuries from alcohol-related crashes, and it will not result in negative consequences for tourism," said Boyd Matheson, the president of the conservative think tank Sutherland Institute, which backed the bill.

"Opponents of HB 155 are attempting to make this law about Utah’s public image – about limiting the choices of citizens and visitors to the state. HB 155 will have no impact on what or how much individuals drink – it is focused on protecting lives by ensuring those who choose to drink also choose not to drive impaired. We applaud Gov. Herbert’s decision to sign this bill into law."

