Sausage and Spinach Creamy Linguine

12 oz. linguine
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 lb. ground sausage
1/4 cup diced onion
3 garlic cloves, diced
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 (14.5 oz.) can diced tomatoes, drained
1 (15 oz.) can tomato sauce
1 cup whipping cream
2 cups spinach, trimmed
1/4 cup parsley, chopped
1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Cook linguine according to package directions.
In a large skillet, up to medium-high heat, add oil. Cook the sausage and onion with salt and pepper. Cook for 5-6 minutes or until sausage is browned and onion is softened. Add garlic and red pepper. Saute another 1-2 minutes.
Add tomatoes, tomato sauce and cream to pan. Bring up to a boil; reduce to a simmer until mixture slightly thickens, about 4 minutes. Add pasta and spinach to sauce. Cook for 3-4 minutes. Serve immediately with parsley and parmesan cheese.
Sponsor: Dan’s Market