Sausage and Spinach Creamy Linguine

12 oz. linguine

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 lb. ground sausage

1/4 cup diced onion

3 garlic cloves, diced

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 (14.5 oz.) can diced tomatoes, drained

1 (15 oz.) can tomato sauce

1 cup whipping cream

2 cups spinach, trimmed

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Cook linguine according to package directions.

In a large skillet, up to medium-high heat, add oil. Cook the sausage and onion with salt and pepper. Cook for 5-6 minutes or until sausage is browned and onion is softened. Add garlic and red pepper. Saute another 1-2 minutes.

Add tomatoes, tomato sauce and cream to pan. Bring up to a boil; reduce to a simmer until mixture slightly thickens, about 4 minutes. Add pasta and spinach to sauce. Cook for 3-4 minutes. Serve immediately with parsley and parmesan cheese.

Sponsor: Dan’s Market