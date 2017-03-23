Push comes to shove as Max and Brett disagree about snowstorms in March

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Wet weather including some snow is hitting northern Utah Thursday, a fact Fox 13 News' Max Roth is not excited about.

But Max's complaints about the weather fell on unsympathetic ears during Fox 13 Live at Four, as Meteorologist Brett Benson was quick to point out that, on average, snow may continue to fall in the Utah benches and valleys until mid-April.

The lighthearted disagreement led to a short shoving match, but it was all in good fun. See the video above for details, and stay on top of the weather with Fox 13's news and weather apps.