It’s now legal to get a concealed weapons permit in Utah at age 18

Posted 5:58 pm, March 23, 2017, by

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s now legal for someone as young as 18 to obtain a concealed weapons permit.

Governor Gary Herbert signed House Bill 198, sponsored by Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, R-Clearfield, which lowers the age for someone to conceal carry a firearm from 21 to 18. Under the law, they are allowed to seek a provisional permit.

Supporters argued the bill would help protect college students from sexual assault on campus. Opponents said it put guns in the hands of people still too young to make responsible decisions.

The bill does still prohibit concealed weapons permit holders from carrying on elementary or secondary school properties.

HB198 was among 13 bills signed into law by Gov. Herbert on Thursday. So far, he has signed 313 of the 535 bills passed by the Utah State Legislature. Here are the rest:

HB0157S03

Homeowners Association Revisions

Knotwell, J.

HB0115S05

Solid Waste Revisions

McKell, M.

SB0261S01

Substance Use Disorder Programs

Mayne, K.

HB0184

Contraband Device Destruction

Fawson, J.

HB0206S01

Domestic Violence — Weapons Restrictions

King, Brian S.

HB0381

Law Enforcement Body Camera Footage Amendments

Ray, P.

HB0386

Attorney General Amendments

Hutchings, E.

HB0396S01

Medical School Graduates Associate Physician Licensure

Barlow, S.

HB0198

Concealed Carry Amendments

Lisonbee, K.

HB0222S02

Criminal Offenses Modifications

Handy, S.

HB0025S02

Tax Incentive Review Amendments

McCay, D.

HB0155S01

Driving Under the Influence and Public Safety Revisions

Thurston, N.

SB0076S01

Post-conviction DNA Testing Amendments

Hillyard, L.