Gordon Hayward talks team loyalty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Utah Jazz are on the verge of clinching a playoff spot, but it's hard not to think: What will Gordon Hayward do this summer when he can opt out of the final year of his contract and become a free agent?

Hayward is definitely the face of the franchise, and now he's an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career.

But during Hayward’s post-game interview Wednesday night, the names John Stockton and Karl Malone came up regarding how rare it is to see players stay with the same team during their career.

Hayward was asked if he thinks loyalty to a team is important.

"You know I think every player has different situations for reasons why they leave or stay,” he said. “I think it's definitely cool when guys play their whole career in one city. I grew up watching the Pacers, and Reggie Miller stayed there his whole career. He was a guy that everybody looked up to, so I think it's definitely cool. But, like I said, every situation is different, every player has different things going on, so you can't blame players one way or the other for staying or changing."