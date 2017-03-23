After more than 730 days in a shelter, ‘Lady’ hopes to find a home on National Puppy Day

SALT LAKE CITY – Thursday is National Puppy Day, and in honor of the occasion the Humane Society of Utah is hoping to help a special “Lady” find a new home.

Lady the pit bull terrier has been in a shelter for more than 730 days. The 5-year-old mixed-breed was transferred to the Humane Society of Utah a few days ago, and they are hoping to help the dog find a new home.

“Considering she’s been in a shelter environment for two years, she’s handling it really well,” said Megan McCloud of HSU. “She’s got herself… She’s happy, and she loves people.”

HSU says Lady doesn’t love cats, and she does best with dogs her same size. The staff at the Humane Society say older dogs, like Lady, often get overlooked, so that could be part of the reason she’s still looking for a home.

See the video below or click here for more information about Lady, and visit the Humane Society of Utah for more information on the work they do for animals and the ways you can help.