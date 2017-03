Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDVALE, Utah - Authorities are investigating a Midvale convenience store robbery overnight.

Police said a man pulled a knife and demanded money at a 7-Eleven near 6852 S. State St. just before 4:30 a.m.

Officers said the clerk handed over an unknown amount of cash and the suspect ran.

Police are reviewing surveillance video at this time.

Check back with Fox 13 for the latest updates.