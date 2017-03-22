Chunky Cinnamon and Pecan Applesauce
- 1 lb. apples, any kind, peeled, cored, cut into 3/4” chunks
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- 2 tablespoons water
- Pinch salt
- 1/4 cup pecans, chopped, toasted
Peel, core, and cut apples into 3/4-inch chunks. Melt margarine in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Add apples, cinnamon, sugar, water and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the apples are tender, about 10 minutes. Serve warm or chilled.
Note: Serve over toast, pancakes, waffles, pork chops, chicken and more.