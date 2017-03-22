× Chunky Cinnamon and Pecan Applesauce

1 lb. apples, any kind, peeled, cored, cut into 3/4” chunks

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons water

Pinch salt

1/4 cup pecans, chopped, toasted

Peel, core, and cut apples into 3/4-inch chunks. Melt margarine in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Add apples, cinnamon, sugar, water and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the apples are tender, about 10 minutes. Serve warm or chilled.

Note: Serve over toast, pancakes, waffles, pork chops, chicken and more.



