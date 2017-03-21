RAW VIDEO: Woman saved from jumping off Millcreek overpass

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLCREEK, Utah -- Police saved a woman who threatened to jump off a structure in Millcreek on Tuesday morning.

UHP and UPD units responded to a call around 7 a.m. of a woman on the 3300 South I-215 structure.

When police arrived they were able to make contact with a woman who was in obvious distress, on the outside of the structure's north fence.

According to a UHP police report, Corporal Swallow calmed the woman down and grabbed her sweatshirt through the chain link fence. At that time, the report continues, Trooper Funk cuffed the female to the fence. While the woman was cuffed to the fence, IMT Unit Ben Kelly cut through the fence and brought her safely to the ground without any injuries, the report said.

She was transported to UMED where UPD will check the status.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts please contact the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK or one of the appropriate crisis lines below:

• Utah County Crisis Line: 801-226-4433

• Wasatch Mental Health Crisis Line: 801-373-7393

• National Crisis Line: 1-800-784-2433

• Trevor Project Hotline for LGBTQ teens: 1-866-488-7386

• NAMI Utah

• Salt Lake Mental Health

• Utah Chapter - American Foundation for Suicide Prevention