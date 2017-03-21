Weber County Car spray painted and glittered by vandals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBER COUNTY, Utah -- Shayden Divin bought his new car just two weeks ago and in the early morning hours on Tuesday, someone vandalized his car and garage doors.

“I was actually in bed," Divin said. "My dad comes down and he said, 'Guess what happened again.'"

Divin went outside to find vulgar words spray painted on his car, along with his driver's side window smashed in and glitter all throughout the inside of his car. He said this isn't the first time his car has been vandalized.

According to Divine, he has owned three cars, each one vandalized in the last two years. Sometimes it was just spray paint, other times his tires were slashed.

“Should have got security cameras probably the second time, you know, but I wasn’t expecting it to happen," Divin said. "You never do, you know?”

Divin and his dad spent all of their Tuesday morning scrubbing off the spray paint with Goo-Gone, which took off the clear coat on his car. He estimates he still has around $1,000 in damage.

He called the Weber County Sheriff's Department for help. They sent investigators to collect evidence, but they were not able to find any fingerprints. Their spokesperson, Nate Hutchinson, told FOX 13 there isn't any more they can do. For that reason, Divin decided to offer a $5,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

“I just really want to catch the person that did it," Divin said.