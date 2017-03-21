The 5 best waterfall hikes in Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shannon Hall an outdoor enthusiast from saltyspaces.com shared her picks for the best 5 waterfall hikes near the Wasatch Mountains. Right now it is important to be aware of snow melt and high water levels. Check conditions before you go.

5 best waterfall hikes

• Bell Canyon lower falls - trailhead is at the base of Little Cottonwood, 4 miles rt, difficult, be careful around the falls.

• Scout Falls - located at Mt. Timp trailhead, 3 miles rt, easy, dog-friendly, check if the road is open before you go

• Rocky Mouth - right off Wasatch in Sandy, 1-mile rt, easy, shaded, great for kids

• Horsetail Falls - located in Alpine, 4.5 miles rt, moderate,dog-friendlyy, 100 ft falls

• Battlecreek Falls - Pleasant Grove, 1.5 miles rt, easy, great for kids, dog friendly, great place to put up a hammock or even rappel.