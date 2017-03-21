Taste Utah – Let’s Lunch at Pizza Nono

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Created from a childhood passion for making pizza, owner Will McMaster has travelled from Brooklyn to Italy studying and perfecting the craft. Offering a simple menu of five wood fire oven pizzas, two salads and a seasonal side, Pizza Nono is wowing diners through their mission of serving guests undeniable quality, artisanal, traditional and fresh ingredient pizza in an open dining room filled with eclectic decor. Located in the 9th & 9th district of SLC, Pizza Nono (Nono is "ninth" in Italian) is the perfect spot for neighborhood dining or to go orders made within minutes in the wood fired pizza oven.