Police: Suspects on run after carjacking blue BMW at Holladay McDonald’s
HOLLADAY, Utah – Unified Police officers are looking for two armed suspects accused of carjacking a blue BMW at a Holladay McDonald’s Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities said the suspects made the driver get out of the vehicle at gunpoint near 1879 E. Murray Holladay Rd. and drove off at 1 p.m.
Officers released descriptions of the suspects:
- Polynesian man in his 20s who 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 240 pounds
- Hispanic man in his 20s who is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds
The stolen vehicle is a blue BMW 330 sedan with Utah plate E968WH.
Anyone with information can call Unified Police at (801) 743-7000.