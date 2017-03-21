× Police: Suspects on run after carjacking blue BMW at Holladay McDonald’s

HOLLADAY, Utah – Unified Police officers are looking for two armed suspects accused of carjacking a blue BMW at a Holladay McDonald’s Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said the suspects made the driver get out of the vehicle at gunpoint near 1879 E. Murray Holladay Rd. and drove off at 1 p.m.

Officers released descriptions of the suspects:

Polynesian man in his 20s who 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 240 pounds

Hispanic man in his 20s who is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds

The stolen vehicle is a blue BMW 330 sedan with Utah plate E968WH.

Anyone with information can call Unified Police at (801) 743-7000.