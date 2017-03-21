It’s now illegal to harass livestock with a drone in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s now a crime to harass livestock with a drone in Utah.

House Bill 217, sponsored by Rep. Scott Chew, R-Jensen, makes it a misdemeanor crime if you use unmanned aircraft, an all-terrain vehicle, or a dog to harass livestock.

The bill was among 51 signed into law on Tuesday by Governor Gary Herbert. Out of the 535 bills passed by the Utah State Legislature, the governor has so far signed 234 into law.

Among the other bills signed Tuesday:

It’s legal for a barber or hair stylist to give you a brief neck massage.

Schools must have anti-bullying policies in place.

Students can now bring sunscreen to schools.

More resources have been put into place to battle the opioid epidemic in Utah.

Here’s the total list of bills signed Tuesday: