It’s now illegal to harass livestock with a drone in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s now a crime to harass livestock with a drone in Utah.

House Bill 217, sponsored by Rep. Scott Chew, R-Jensen, makes it a misdemeanor crime if you use unmanned aircraft, an all-terrain vehicle, or a dog to harass livestock.

The bill was among 51 signed into law on Tuesday by Governor Gary Herbert. Out of the 535 bills passed by the Utah State Legislature, the governor has so far signed 234 into law.

Among the other bills signed Tuesday:

  • It’s legal for a barber or hair stylist to give you a brief neck massage.
  • Schools must have anti-bullying policies in place.
  • Students can now bring sunscreen to schools.
  • More resources have been put into place to battle the opioid epidemic in Utah.

Here’s the total list of bills signed Tuesday:

HB0062

Educator Rights Amendments

Stratton, K.

HB0100

Institutions of Higher Education Disclosure Requirements

Coleman, K.

HB0110S01

Controlled Substance Amendments

Ray, P.

HB0125

Student Residency Amendments

Owens, D.

HB0129

Adult Protective Services Amendments

Edwards, B.

HB0166S01

School and Institutional Trust Fund Amendments

Moss, J.

HB0196S01

Division of Real Estate Amendments

Froerer, G.

HB0209S01

Administration of Medication to Students Amendment

McKell, M.

HB0235S02

Automated Traffic Enforcement Safety Devices

McKell, M.

HB0245S01

School District Procurement Process

Hall, C.

HB0251S01

Campus Advocate Confidentiality Amendments

Romero, A.

HB0288S01

School Sunscreen Provision

Hall, C.

HB0324S01

Local Budget Hearing Notice Amendments

Cutler, B.

HB0430

Dishonored Instruments Amendments

Snow, L.

SB0014S02

Emergency Telephone Service Amendments

Harper, W.

SB0017S02

Tax Commission Amendments

Hemmert, D.

SB0066

Administrative Law Judge Amendments

Dayton, M.

SB0073

Acupuncture Licensing Act Amendments

Hinkins, D.

SB0168S02

Career and College Readiness Mathematics Competency Revisions

Stephenson, H.

SB0172

Barber Licensing Restriction Changes

Weiler, T.

SB0184S01

Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing

Ipson, D.

SB0237

Servicemembers Custody and Visitation Amendments

Hillyard, L.

SB0253

Energy Amendments

Hinkins, D.

SB0258S01

Addiction Recovery Amendments

Mayne, K.

SB0259

Certified Public Accountant Licensing Act Amendments

Bramble, C.

SB0266

Division of Child and Family Services Appeals

Henderson, D.

SB0268

Waste Amendments

Knudson, P.

SB0274

Medicaid Dental Waiver Amendments

Christensen, A.

SCR003

Concurrent Resolution Requesting the Department of Energy Adequately Fund the Uranium Mill Tailings Remedial Action Project

Hinkins, D.

SCR007

Concurrent Resolution Urging the Postmaster General to Issue a Commemorative Postage Stamp

Iwamoto, J.

HB0044

Department of Financial Institutions Related Amendments

Peterson, V.

HB0114S01

Local School Entity Amendments

Cutler, B.

HB0142S04

Administration of Anesthesia Amendments

Kennedy, M.

HB0143

Tax Advisory Board Amendments

Gardiner, A.

HB0175

Opioid Abuse Prevention and Treatment Amendments

Eliason, S.

HB0193

Revisor’s Technical Corrections to Utah Code

Wilson, B.

HB0234

Post-Exposure Blood Testing Amendments

Redd, E.

HB0258

Veterans Tax Amendments

Peterson, V.

HB0279

Impact Fee Amendments

Brooks, W.

HB0358

Licensing Information System Amendments

Albrecht, C.

HB0413S01

Public School Membership in Associations

Gibson, F.

HB0459

Rural Health Services Account Amendments

Webb, C.

SB0034

Competency-based Education Funding

Millner, A.

SB0052

Rental Amendments

Fillmore, L.

SB0058S01

Uniform Voidable Transactions Act

Hillyard, L.

SB0125

Authorization to Modify Charter School Charter Agreements

Stephenson, H.

SB0161S01

Bullying and Hazing Amendments

Escamilla, L.

SB0180

Charter School Start-up Grants

Stephenson, H.

SB0190S01

Education Computing Partnerships

Okerlund, R.

SB0249S01

Tax E-filing Amendments

Bramble, C.

SB0265

Distribution of Revenues Collected Under the Local Sales and Use Tax Act

Hinkins, D.

