It’s now illegal to harass livestock with a drone in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s now a crime to harass livestock with a drone in Utah.
House Bill 217, sponsored by Rep. Scott Chew, R-Jensen, makes it a misdemeanor crime if you use unmanned aircraft, an all-terrain vehicle, or a dog to harass livestock.
The bill was among 51 signed into law on Tuesday by Governor Gary Herbert. Out of the 535 bills passed by the Utah State Legislature, the governor has so far signed 234 into law.
Among the other bills signed Tuesday:
- It’s legal for a barber or hair stylist to give you a brief neck massage.
- Schools must have anti-bullying policies in place.
- Students can now bring sunscreen to schools.
- More resources have been put into place to battle the opioid epidemic in Utah.
Here’s the total list of bills signed Tuesday:
|
Educator Rights Amendments
|
Stratton, K.
|
Institutions of Higher Education Disclosure Requirements
|
Coleman, K.
|
Controlled Substance Amendments
|
Ray, P.
|
Student Residency Amendments
|
Owens, D.
|
Adult Protective Services Amendments
|
Edwards, B.
|
School and Institutional Trust Fund Amendments
|
Moss, J.
|
Division of Real Estate Amendments
|
Froerer, G.
|
Administration of Medication to Students Amendment
|
McKell, M.
|
Automated Traffic Enforcement Safety Devices
|
McKell, M.
|
School District Procurement Process
|
Hall, C.
|
Campus Advocate Confidentiality Amendments
|
Romero, A.
|
School Sunscreen Provision
|
Hall, C.
|
Local Budget Hearing Notice Amendments
|
Cutler, B.
|
Dishonored Instruments Amendments
|
Snow, L.
|
Emergency Telephone Service Amendments
|
Harper, W.
|
Tax Commission Amendments
|
Hemmert, D.
|
Administrative Law Judge Amendments
|
Dayton, M.
|
Acupuncture Licensing Act Amendments
|
Hinkins, D.
|
Career and College Readiness Mathematics Competency Revisions
|
Stephenson, H.
|
Barber Licensing Restriction Changes
|
Weiler, T.
|
Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing
|
Ipson, D.
|
Servicemembers Custody and Visitation Amendments
|
Hillyard, L.
|
Energy Amendments
|
Hinkins, D.
|
Addiction Recovery Amendments
|
Mayne, K.
|
Certified Public Accountant Licensing Act Amendments
|
Bramble, C.
|
Division of Child and Family Services Appeals
|
Henderson, D.
|
Waste Amendments
|
Knudson, P.
|
Medicaid Dental Waiver Amendments
|
Christensen, A.
|
Concurrent Resolution Requesting the Department of Energy Adequately Fund the Uranium Mill Tailings Remedial Action Project
|
Hinkins, D.
|
Concurrent Resolution Urging the Postmaster General to Issue a Commemorative Postage Stamp
|
Iwamoto, J.
|
Department of Financial Institutions Related Amendments
|
Peterson, V.
|
Local School Entity Amendments
|
Cutler, B.
|
Administration of Anesthesia Amendments
|
Kennedy, M.
|
Tax Advisory Board Amendments
|
Gardiner, A.
|
Opioid Abuse Prevention and Treatment Amendments
|
Eliason, S.
|
Revisor’s Technical Corrections to Utah Code
|
Wilson, B.
|
Post-Exposure Blood Testing Amendments
|
Redd, E.
|
Veterans Tax Amendments
|
Peterson, V.
|
Impact Fee Amendments
|
Brooks, W.
|
Licensing Information System Amendments
|
Albrecht, C.
|
Public School Membership in Associations
|
Gibson, F.
|
Rural Health Services Account Amendments
|
Webb, C.
|
Competency-based Education Funding
|
Millner, A.
|
Rental Amendments
|
Fillmore, L.
|
Uniform Voidable Transactions Act
|
Hillyard, L.
|
Authorization to Modify Charter School Charter Agreements
|
Stephenson, H.
|
Bullying and Hazing Amendments
|
Escamilla, L.
|
Charter School Start-up Grants
|
Stephenson, H.
|
Education Computing Partnerships
|
Okerlund, R.
|
Tax E-filing Amendments
|
Bramble, C.
|
Distribution of Revenues Collected Under the Local Sales and Use Tax Act
|
Hinkins, D.