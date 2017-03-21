How to serve in your community with Comcast Cares

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you`re looking for the perfect opportunity to get involved and give back to your community, consider participating in Comcast Cares Day. Comcast Cares Day is the nation`s largest single-day corporate volunteer effort with Comcast employees, community partners and non-profits, friends, and families all join together to clean, rejuvenate and beautify the projects around Utah. In 2016, over 12,000 volunteers made change happen by participating in 14 different projects throughout Utah.

• On April 22nd, Comcast will host 10 service projects through the state of Utah. Dee Knight, Community Investment Manager, from Comcast is here to tell us about the service projects and how the community can get involved by volunteering to help non-profits and schools in need.

Comcast works with non-profits, schools, shelters, cities and towns to plan service projects that will have the most impact on each organization.

• Service projects range from planting community gardens, painting, landscaping, deep cleaning, organizing, installing fences, planting trees - you name it!

• Comcast provides all of the supplies for each project, and partnering organizations will help by providing the manpower by recruiting community volunteers.

• Many of the non-profits and schools that we partner with are in desperate need of some love and care.

• Volunteers lend a hand to help transform and beautify for those in need.

• We appreciate everyone who can lend a hand to help us out all of these non-profits and schools on Comcast Cares Day.

• What is even better is that Comcast is proving FREE breakfast, FREE lunch and a Comcast Cares Day t-shirt to all volunteers who show up on April 22nd!

• Partnering non-profits, schools, and cities receive a Comcast Foundation Grant for participating. The funding is based on the number of volunteers who register and show up on Comcast Cares Day to volunteer.

• Partners can use the financial grants to help further the improvement of their organizations.

This year, Comcast will host service projects at the:

• YWCA of Utah

• The Road Home - homeless shelter in SLC

• Boys and Girls Club of Murray

• Highland High School

• Walden School of Liberal Arts in Provo

• We will be planting over 25 trees and much more in N. Logan City and N. Ogden City

• Volunteers will help spruce up 2 schools in need, Cyprus H.S. in Magna and Redwood Elementary School in W. Valley

Those interested in registering, can go to www.ComcastInTheCommunity.com and search 'Utah' and click 'Volunteer' and complete the online form to register.