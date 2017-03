SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah – The human remains found in Deaf Smith Canyon Sunday are that of a woman who was 30 to 50 years old when she died, according to the preliminary report from the medical examiner’s office.

Officials said hikers who live nearby found a human skull, bones and a small piece of camouflage cloth over the weekend.

Authorities have not confirmed how the woman died.

Investigators said they are not sure how long the remains have been there, anywhere from one year to 20 years.