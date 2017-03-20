Roasted Beet and Walnut Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1/2 pound beets, cut into large chunks

1/2 olive oil, divided

2 tablespoons water

1/2 cup walnuts, chopped, toasted

1 tablespoon tahini

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

3 tablespoons feta cheese, crumbled

Pita Chips, for serving

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

On a large baking sheet, toss beets with half of the oil, salt and pepper. Roast for 20-25 minutes. Let cool.

In a food processor, add the beets, remaining oil, water, walnuts, tahini, lemon juice, salt ad pepper. Blend to desired texture (chunky or smooth). Scoop into a serving bowl. Top with feta. Serve with pita chips.

