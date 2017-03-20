× Provo names Interim Police Chief after former Chief resigns

PROVO, Utah — Provo Mayor John Curtis announced Monday the appointment of Capt. Rich Ferguson as the city’s Interim Police Chief.

“Provo deserves an interim chief who has the leadership, service history, skills and respect of the department and our community. Appointing Captain Ferguson enables our department and city to move forward quickly,” said Mayor Curtis.

Former Chief John King resigned last week amid allegations of sexual assault. An investigation carried out by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office did not result in any charges filed against King, but Mayor Curtis stood by the decision to ask for King’s resignation.

“Regardless of how valid the charges were, he has been tainted and damaged, and it was my feeling that it would be impossible for him going forward to lead the department,” Curtis said.

The Provo City Police Department is expected to hold a news conference Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. Watch fox13now.com and the Fox 13 News Facebook page for updates.