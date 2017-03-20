New Utah law decides who gets your social media accounts after you die

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah Governor Gary Herbert has signed a bill into law that helps decide who gets your social media accounts after you die.

House Bill 13, sponsored by Rep. Lowry Snow, R-St. George, allows you to decide who will inherit your "digital assets" like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, email or other accounts when you pass on. The bill allows heirs to an estate to take control of them.

Under the bill, your digital assets are treated just like physical property in the eyes of the courts. Similar legislation has been passed in other states.