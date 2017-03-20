Make healthy eating simple and easy with this step-by-step meal prep guide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paige Kimball from ChopChop Girl shared with us her step-by-step meal prep guide.

Shopping List

Ingredients for Berry Overnight Oat Parfait Jar (5 servings):

Gluten free oats (30 oz)

Almond milk (22 oz)

Yogurt (Greek, almond, or 20 oz)

Berries, any combination (20 oz)

Almonds (5 oz)

Chia, and or toasted coconut (5 oz)

Ingredients for Grilled Southwest Chicken Jar (5 servings):

Zucchini (1.25 lbs.)

Red bell peppers (5 oz)

Cherry tomatoes (5 oz)

Organic Chicken Breast (40 oz)

Pico de Gallo (10 oz)

Quinoa (10 oz dry)

Southwest Marinade (one bottle)

Other Ingredients:

Flavorings for oats-vanilla extract

Flavoring for yogurt-berry

Mix-in for quinoa: Small can or bag of frozen southwest veggie blend

Olive Oil

Sea Salt/Black Pepper

Materials

Now that you have purchased your groceries AND a set of pint-sized glass mason jars (16 oz each), it's time to make sure your kitchen is clean and stocked with the right tools for prepping.



Do You Have...

A tenderizer for pounding chicken?

A large bowl for soaking oats?

A colander for rinsing berries?

A small fry pan for toasting almonds?

A large mixing spoon for stirring yogurt and spooning ingredients into jars?

A wide mouth funnel to help sides of jars stay clean?

A grill or preheated oven for cooking chicken?

Metal or silicone tongs for turning meat?

A second large bowl for marinating chicken?

A rice cooker or sauce pan with lid for cooking quinoa?

A steamer or pan insert for steaming zucchini?

A baking sheet for roasting veggies?

Extra spoons for stirring: wooden, metal

Nice but not necessary: large ladle for transferring quinoa, yogurt and oats into jars

Instructions

1. Get It Wet! (Best If Done The Night Before)

Pound raw chicken while still in package with meat tenderizer, transfer to large bowl and pour just enough southwest marinade to completely coat chicken; cover and set aside

Pour almond milk over dry oats and add vanilla flavoring and a pinch of sea salt; set aside

Add water to quinoa and turn rice cooker ON or begin cooking according to instructions

Wash and drain produce (zucchini, peppers, tomatoes, berries)

2. Dry It Out!

Get that chicken grilling! (You have 6-8 minutes per side so roasting and toasting can be done between sides)

Roast veggies by chopping red peppers into 1' chunks and zucchini into .5 inch disks and coating with a little olive oil and sea salt (30 min in 400 degree oven); stir once

Toast Nuts in fry pan, continually stirring over medium heat till brown



3. Flavor It!

Flavor Yogurt by stirring flavor directly into yogurt containers

Take chicken off grill and if desired toss in some fresh marinade from the bottle; let it rest while arranging jars for filling

4. Contain It!