How your social media presence can help, or hurt, you while applying for jobs

Posted 2:15 pm, March 20, 2017, by , Updated at 02:16PM, March 20, 2017

Human resources expert Elisa Garn talks about what employers look for when they Google you, how to make your online presence work for you, and how to clean up your social media pages, if they have questionable content.

For more info, visit PrincePerelson's website.