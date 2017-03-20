Family says missing Chicago teen was sexually assaulted on Facebook Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after the family of a missing Chicago teen says she was sexually assaulted on Facebook Live, according to WGN.

Family members and friends of 15-year-old Deahvion Austin say they saw her on a video being sexually assaulted by several boys.

Deahvion ‘s mother Stacey Elkins says she's distraught and worried because it’s been more than 24 hours since she last saw her daughter. The Lane Tech High School freshman, who is also known as Mya, left home Sunday afternoon to go to the store and never came back.

“I just want her home,” Elkins said. “I just want to make sure she’s OK because I know she’s probably scared and embarrassed. I just want her back home.”

Monday morning, Elkins said her worry turned to fear for her daughter’s safety after Deahvion’s uncle called to tell her Deahvion was the subject of a Facebook Live video. Elkins believes her daughter was being sexually assaulted in the video.

Facebook has since taken down the video, but Elkins showed WGN News four screens grabs that are too graphic for TV. She also showed them to Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson as he was leaving a press conference at the 10th district.

“What’s even more disturbing – more than the fact that they did this – (is that) there were so many people that saw this and they didn’t pick up the phone and dial 911,” Johnson told WGN. “That’s just not right and (we’re) working on it and try to bring it to a successful resolution.”

Detectives are now trying to track down the owner of the Facebook page and the others in the video. Deahvion has disappeared once before but her mother says she was found later that day in a neighborhood park. Anyone with any information about Deahvion is asked to contact Chicago police.