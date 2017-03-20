Live Now: Provo mayor recognizing interim police chief and others
Watch Live: Provo mayor recognizing interim police chief and others 3 p.m.

Cross training moves you can do at home or on the go!

Posted 2:08 pm, March 20, 2017, by
Fitness expert Mimi Sinclair taught us some cross training moves that will tone your body. All you need is a park bench, step, or curb.