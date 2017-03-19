Uniquely Utah: Petroglyphs at Parowan Gap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHERN UTAH -- Just a short drive from Interstate 15 in Iron County (11 miles west of Parowan on the Minersville Highway) you can find easily accessible petroglyphs dating back to as early as 3000 B.C.

The images are found at the base of an impossible to miss geological feature known as the Parowan Gap.

The gap creates a natural, easy passageway through a mountain range. In the millenniums before planes, trains, and automobiles, this likely created a popular route for early inhabitants of North America.

But not all who traversed the landscape were in a hurry. Evidence of people lingering in the area is everywhere, mostly in the form of petroglyphs, many revealing observational and mathematical expertise of their creators.

Much like the man-made Stonehenge in England, elements of the geography of Utah's Parowan Gap function as sundials, which still draws visitors, particularly during equinox and solstice events.

You can learn more about organized events and free tours here.