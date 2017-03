Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah -- A suspected drunk driver was taken into custody after he crashed his car into a power pole and then attempted to flee the police early Sunday morning.

Police say the man flipped his car near 2820 South State Street around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene and asked if the driver was okay, the man fled, but police caught up to him quickly.

The man was taken to the hospital to be checked out, police said, and after will be booked into jail on suspicion of DUI.