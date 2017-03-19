× Police respond after hikers find human skeletal remains in Neffs Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Police are responding to Neffs Canyon Sunday after hikers discovered skeletal remains.

Cottonwood Heights Police Department said their officers are on the scene as of just before 3 p.m., however at this time they are still working to determine which police agency will have jurisdiction for this investigation.

The department states that hikers found the “human skeletal remains”, and Unified Police later said the bones were found on the border of Cottonwood Heights and Forest Service Land.

Neffs Canyon is in Salt Lake County east of Holladay. See the map below for details.

Fox 13 News has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will update this story as more details emerge.