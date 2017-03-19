× Orem police use Taser after responding to report of naked teen running into traffic

OREM, Utah — Police in Orem used a Taser to subdue a suspect Saturday after responding to a report of a naked man running into traffic and jumping onto cars.

According to the Orem Police Department, officers were called to the area of 1400 North 1200 West, where they encountered a male who, “was out of control, and refusing to obey officers orders. At one point he ran at the officers and was tazed.”

The suspect was taken into custody, at which point police learned he is 16 years old. The teen admitted to officers he had recently taken some ecstasy.

The teen was released into his parents’ custody after being checked out at a local hospital. It was not immediately clear if the teen faces any citations or charges in connection with the incident.

Orem PD stated the case is a good reminder to kids of “what drugs do to you.”