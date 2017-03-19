Motorcyclist in serious condition after hit-and-run crash in Holladay

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A man is in serious condition after a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle and a car Sunday night in Holladay.

The Unified Police Department said the crash occurred near 1300 East and the Van Winkle Expressway, and they first reported the crash around 7:45 p.m.

A 32-year-old man on a motorcycle suffered a head injury and is in serious condition. Police say he was not wearing a helmet.

A male driver in a gray sedan allegedly left the scene after the crash. Police say the car is light gray and is possibly a model from the mid-2000s. The make and model are unknown, but the car had a “rounded front with box like backend.”

