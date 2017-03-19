3 Questions with Bob Evans: Gov. Herbert on medical marijuana, lowering the DUI limit and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A record-setting 535 bills were passed by the Utah Legislature in the 2017 session, and Governor Gary Herbert has less than two weeks to either sign or veto those bills.

Gov. Herbert recently sat down with Bob Evans to discuss which bills he will sign.

Several organizations have spoken out against the idea of lowering the DUI limit in Utah to .05: What good comes from lowering the Blood Alcohol Limit when the majority of the deaths come from those who have BAC levels of .15 and higher? Based on what the legislature did this session regarding legalizing medical marijuana, should those dealing with chronic pain be satisfied with the progress or should they put even more support behind a ballot initiative to make medical marijuana legal in Utah? Between Utah's liquor laws and the Bears Ears situation, should Utah lawmakers, including yourself, be more concerned about the public perception outside of Utah?

Bob Evans' extended interview with Gov. Gary Herbert.