One in critical condition after SLC stabbing

SALT LAKE CITY -- A stabbing in Salt Lake City caused one person to be in critical condition late Friday night.

Police responded to a fight near 700 North and Riverside Drive around 11:30 p.m.

Police found two juveniles, one of which had been stabbed in the side, police said he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The second juvenile was uninjured and told police there was a group of 12-14 others who had run away after the assault took place.

Officers suspect the incident could be gang-related.

