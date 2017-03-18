Big Budah’s blog: Moving forward after a hernia

I was able to return to the gym and work out for two days, however I was unable to continue because of the pain I felt from my hernia while working out.

I am so relieved to finally have my date and time for the surgery to repair this hernia. By next week I should be able to return full-time to the gym, even if the workouts are not at full strength.

This week I had the opportunity to work out with NFL Defensive lineman Haloti Ngata of the Detroit Lions, who just opened his new workout facility D1 Sports Training. The whole philosophy is to help young athletes train and prep to become a Division 1 collegiate athlete, or at least to get the same training as an athlete at that level.

I am excited to finally have surgery and get my health and fitness routines back to where they were so I can move forward with the next stage of my “Losing For Life” journey. Big shout out to the staff at Lone Peak Hospital for taking care of me. Now I can focus on my recovery and getting back in the gym!

