This week Steve Oldfield reviews a new take on a Disney classic. See the video above for his review of the live-action version of "Beauty and the Beast."
At the Movies: ‘Beauty and the Beast’
-
‘Beauty and the Beast’ to make Disney history with first openly gay character
-
Utah dad turns daughter into ‘Belle’ for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ photo shoot
-
Owners of drive-in theatre opt not to air ‘Beauty and the Beast’ over gay character
-
Violinist Lindsey Stirling takes on ‘Beauty and the Beast’
-
The most-loved Disney princess in each state
-
-
Disney announces opening dates for ‘Avatar,’ ‘Star Wars’ lands; new fireworks show
-
‘Logan’: Another R-rated superhero hit for Fox
-
Beauty Buzz: Confidence in a compact
-
Lexi Walker & BYU’s Vocal Point perform a mashup from Beauty and the Beast
-
Star Wars-themed lands opening at Disney parks in 2019
-
-
Disney parks are getting pricier starting Sunday
-
Congrats to the winner of the Disney Aulani Hawaiian Vacation Contest!
-
Parents use sneaky t-shirts to tell children about Disney trip