One dead after car hits tree in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — One person is dead and two others are injured after a vehicle collided with a tree in Ogden Friday night.

Lt. Brian Eynon, Ogden Police Department, said a vehicle was traveling northbound on Washington Boulevard when the crash occurred. Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 6:40 p.m.

Eynon said the vehicle went from the center lane to the right lane and then off the road and into a tree. Eynon said it is unclear at this point what caused the driver to leave the roadway.

The driver suffered fatal injuries in the crash, and two passengers suffered injuries and are listed as being in fair condition.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

Fox 13 News will have more information as it becomes available.