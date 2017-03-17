Help the Utah Food Bank this Spring

Scouting for Food
• Approximately 55,000 Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts from all three Utah scout councils (Utah National Parks, Trapper Trails, and Great Salt Lake Councils) will participate in this year`s Scouting for Food, with The Utah National Guard offering logistical support.
• Utah Food Bank and the Scouts are doing their best to reduce waste, so residents in some areas will be receiving door hangers in lieu of plastic bags.
• Reminders will be distributed to homes the week of March 13th.
How to Participate
• Fill any bag or box with non-perishable food donations and leave by their front door by 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 18th for Scout pick-up.
o Most-needed food items include canned meats, peanut butter, boxed meals, chili and canned fruits and vegetables. Please no glass items.
• Residents can also support the effort financially by:
o Taking their door hangers into their local Smith`s Food & Drug between March 17th and March 20th and donate at check stands.
o Donating online at UtahFoodBank.com
o Utah Food Bank can stretch each $1 donated into $7.81 worth of goods and services.
• Food donations can also be dropped off at:
o Any Harmons location.
o Your local food pantry or the Utah Food Bank (3150 S 900 W in Salt Lake City).