Help the Utah Food Bank this Spring

Ginette Bott with the Utah Food Bank tells us how we can help feed Utah's hungry this weekend.

Scouting for Food

• Approximately 55,000 Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts from all three Utah scout councils (Utah National Parks, Trapper Trails, and Great Salt Lake Councils) will participate in this year`s Scouting for Food, with The Utah National Guard offering logistical support.

• Utah Food Bank and the Scouts are doing their best to reduce waste, so residents in some areas will be receiving door hangers in lieu of plastic bags.

• Reminders will be distributed to homes the week of March 13th.

How to Participate

• Fill any bag or box with non-perishable food donations and leave by their front door by 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 18th for Scout pick-up.

o Most-needed food items include canned meats, peanut butter, boxed meals, chili and canned fruits and vegetables. Please no glass items.

• Residents can also support the effort financially by:

o Taking their door hangers into their local Smith`s Food & Drug between March 17th and March 20th and donate at check stands.

o Donating online at UtahFoodBank.com

o Utah Food Bank can stretch each $1 donated into $7.81 worth of goods and services.

• Food donations can also be dropped off at:

o Any Harmons location.

o Your local food pantry or the Utah Food Bank (3150 S 900 W in Salt Lake City).