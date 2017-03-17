Corvette crashes into small airplane at Spanish Fork-Springville Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPANISH FORK, Utah -- Police responded to a crash involving a car and an airplane at the Spanish Fork-Springville Airport Friday night.

Video from the scene shows an airplane that appears to have damage to its wheels and a red Corvette near a police vehicle. Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident just before 9 p.m.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries. Sources say the Corvette crashed into the airplane during some kind of racing event.

Fox 13 News has reached out to police for more information, and we will update this story as more details emerge.