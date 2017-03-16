Who passed the most, who passed absolutely nothing in the Utah State Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — It was a productive year for lawmakers.

Over the course of the 45-day session, the Utah State Legislature passed a record-breaking 535 bills out of more than 1,200 bill files opened. Some lawmakers are apparently more adept than others at getting legislation through the House and Senate.

FOX 13 requested a list of all the bills passed by lawmakers. The Utah Senate provided a spreadsheet that ranked them from most passed to least. The list is of bills lawmakers are the primary sponsor for. (Some lawmakers can co-sponsor or be a floor sponsor if they’re in the other chamber.)

The House Speaker and Senate President are typically excluded, because their roles do not call for them to run legislation. Still, House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, did run a resolution this year calling for President Trump to rescind the Bears Ears National Monument.

Sen. Wayne Harper, R-Taylorsville, passed the most bills of the 2017 legislative session. He had 23 get through to Governor Gary Herbert, including a $1 billion road bond. He was followed by Senate Minority Whip Karen Mayne, D-West Valley City with 18 bills.

FOX 13 cross-referenced the entire list with the House and Senate rosters to find out which lawmakers who got absolutely zero bills passed. (It’s not that they didn’t propose anything — but the votes weren’t there.)

Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City, had zero bills passed for the second year in a row. He was joined this year by Rep. Jon Stanard, R-St. George, Rep. Christine Watkins, R-Price, and Rep. Elizabeth Weight, D-West Valley City.

Here’s the full list of lawmakers and how many bills they passed: