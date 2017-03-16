Videos show massive 5-alarm fire in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Several videos posted on social media Thursday night show a massive blaze in downtown Raliegh, North Carolina.

WTVD reports the four-alarm fire broke out Thursday night at a construction site in the area of 400 West North Street but may have have since spread to other nearby buildings.

Dispatch officials tweeted the fire went to five alarms shortly before 9 p.m. MDT, and they stated that a tower crane has collapsed and several adjacent structures are now threatened.

The Raleigh Fire just went to 5 Alarms, a Tower Crane has collapsed & adjacent structures are now threatened. Stay safe brothers & sisters! https://t.co/wPGKpVlPbF — Charlotte Fire Comms (@CFD_Alarm) March 17, 2017

At this point it is unclear what caused the fire or if there are any injuries. See the tweets below for footage of the fire.

Massive fire in downtown #Raleigh tonight. I hope everyone in the adjacent buildings is okay pic.twitter.com/33hxBjR4VD — Jay Nakai (@JayNakai) March 17, 2017