The most-loved Disney princess in each state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Disney princesses are loved by young and old, across the globe, each for different reasons.

But is one princess the fairest of them all?

Decluttr.com just released the list of each state's favorite leading lady.

Who is Utah's pick? Moana.

It seems geography may play a part in each state's choice.

Sunny states often picked "cold" princesses like Elsa and Snow White.

The Midwest shows more love for Sleeping Beauty.

Overall, Pocahontas and Elsa share the No. 1 spot across the nation, topping searches across seven states.

She's followed by Moana with six states, the newest princess to join the Disney line-up.

See the full results from Decluttr.com.