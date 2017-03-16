Rock Steady Boxing: giving people with Parkinson’s Disease a chance to fight

Parkinson’s disease is a degenerative movement disorder which can cause deterioration of motor skills, balance, speech and sensory function. Currently there is no cure, but the Rock Steady boxing program is offering support, community and hope. Rock Steady is a program that allows participants with Parkinson's Disease to learn how to box. It is non contact and they incorporate balance exercises and cardio, along with boxing. Many of the participants have not only seen improvement, but have been able to reverse the effects of the disease. For more information on the Rock Steady program, go here. For information on how to sign up for it with Legends Boxing, go here.