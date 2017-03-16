Ear Infections in Children — The Importance of Visiting an ENT Specialist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Unfortunately, ear infections and other ear, nose, and throat-related ailments are common in children. An ear infection, or otitis media, occurs when the Eustachian tube, which is the passage from the back of the nose to the space behind the eardrum, becomes blocked by inflammation or infection.

Children are prone to more ear infections because of the anatomy of their ears. The Eustachian tubes in babies and younger children are not fully developed, which makes drainage of trapped fluid more difficult. Also, your child’s immune system is still developing, so it is harder for them to fight infections.

Symptoms of an ear infection

Ear pain or discomfort

Fussiness or crying more than usual

Discharge from ear

Cold symptoms

High fever

Trouble sleeping

When to see an ENT

Hearing impairment

Persistent earache

Balance problems/dizziness

Recurring ear infections

Infection symptoms that move outside of the ear

Treatment may include:

Applying gentle pressure to ear with warm washcloth

Holding child in an upright position

Prescription ear-numbing drops

OTC pain reliever (talk to pediatrician first)

Antibiotics

Advanced pediatric care at the Jordan Valley Children’s Center

The Jordan Valley Children’s Center provides 24-hour comprehensive pediatric care from board-certified pediatric physicians and nurses with extensive pediatric-specific credentials. The West Jordan unit is equipped to provide care for patients as young as one week old to 18 years of age.

Jordan Valley Children’s Center Grand Opening Event

When: Thursday, March 23, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Jordan Valley Medical Center

3580 West 9000 South

West Jordan, UT 84088

Join us for a ribbon cutting ceremony, pediatric unit tours, and light refreshments.