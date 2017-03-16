Corned Beef and Coleslaw Sandwiches

Posted 9:44 am, March 16, 2017, by and

Coleslaw

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup white wine vinegar or cider vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

3 cups cabbage, chopped

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Russian Dressing

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons ketchup

2 tablespoons pickle relish

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Sandwiches

8 hamburger buns or large rolls, split

1 lb. corned beef, cooked, sliced

For the Coleslaw, whisk together the first four ingredients with salt and pepper in a large serving bowl. Add cabbage. Mix together well. Cover; place in refrigerator for at least two hours for best flavor.

For the Russian Dressing, mix together all of the ingredients in a small bowl.

For the sandwiches, coat the inside of each bun or roll with the Russian Dressing. Divide the corned beef on the sandwiches and place the desired amount of coleslaw on top. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council

