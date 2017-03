Please enable Javascript to watch this video

3 tablespoons butter

6 cups green cabbage, shredded

1 onion, any kind, chopped

3 garlic cloves, diced

1 lb. sausage, links, cut into 1/2” pieces, cooked

1 (14.5 oz.) can diced tomatoes

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large skillet up to medium heat, melt butter. Saute the cabbage, onion and garlic for 6-7 minutes or until softened. Add salt and pepper, to taste. Add sausage and tomatoes. Cook for 4-5 minutes, stirring frequenting. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Dan’s Market