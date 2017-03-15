Warm weather connected to uptick in bank robberies, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Local law enforcement agencies are seeing a rise in bank and credit union robberies, and they said that's typical for this time of year.

Salt Lake City police are now looking for the suspect in a pair of robberies, one of which occurred Tuesday morning.

According to a watch log report, the suspect entered a US Bank branch at 1575 S Main St., handed a teller a note demanding money, then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The same man, police said, carried out a nearly identical robbery at a credit union last week - and he was even wearing the same t-shirt and hat.

"This individual is certainly not doing a whole lot to hide who he is. He's not covering his face or anything. One thing we'd really tell the public is if you see this individual, you're near a bank, you see him walking in with that kind of outfit, it might be a good idea to just contact police. We tell the banks out there, as well, if you see this individual walk into a bank wearing that type of outfit, contact us immediately," said Det. Robert Ungricht, SLCPD.

The suspect in the Salt Lake City robberies is a brown-haired Caucasian man believed to be in his late 30s or early 40s. In both incidents, he wore a camouflage and white baseball cap and a white Planet Fitness t-shirt.

On Tuesday, Layton police arrested a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred on February 27 at a local credit union. Police said Jason Lee Burton, 35, and another suspect robbed an America First Credit Union branch. Police are still looking for the other suspect in that case.