Recipe: Wagyu steak with twice baked potatoes, mushrooms & baby arugula

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Alex Malmborg, Mountain Dining Executive Chef tells us what it is like cooking at 10,000 feet every day in Park City. He shares one of his favorite dishes with us that is great at any altitude!

Ingredients: (makes 4 servings)

4- 6 oz Wagyu Top Sirloin Steaks, trimmed

2 large Russet potatoes, baked and cooled

2 Maitake Mushrooms, cut in half

1 oz fresh horseradish root, peeled and grated

½ cup heavy cream

2 oz grated cheddar cheese

1 oz green onion, sliced thin

1 oz balsamic vinegar

1 oz extra virgin olive oil

1 cup red wine

½ cup granulated sugar

Method:

1. In small saucepan combine the wine and the granulated sugar. Bring to boil then lower heat to simmer. Cook until reduced by about 75%. Allow to cool to room temp.

2. In small mixing bowl, combine the mushrooms, vinegar, and extra virgin olive oil. Allow to marinate for 10 -15 minutes, season with salt and pepper.

3. Cut baked potatoes in half the long way. Carefully scoop the potato from the skin (reserve the skin), add potato to medium mixing bowl. Mix in grated horseradish, heavy cream, green onion, salt/ pepper, 1 ½ oz grated cheese. When well incorporated, add mixture to pastry bag and pipe back into potato skin. Top with remaining grated cheese and bake in oven until hot throughout.

4. Heat saute pan until oil smokes. Season steaks liberally with salt and pepper. Sear on all sides until brown. Place pan in oven until steaks reach 130 degrees internally. Allow to rest for a few minutes. In same pan sear the mushrooms until brown.

5. Place potato on plate at 12 o`clock. Mix arugula with Extra Virgin Olive oil and a little lemon juice. Make a small mound directly in front of potato with dressed arugula. Carefully slice the steak against the grain and shingle slices leaning on arugula. Place seared mushroom partially on steak and partially on arugula. Drizzle Red wine reduction over the entire dish. Enjoy!

You can get more information here.