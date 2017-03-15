Provo Police Chief John King resigns amid allegations of sexual assault

PROVO, Utah — Provo Police Chief John King resigned earlier this week, and Wednesday city officials confirmed the mayor asked for King’s resignation as a result of allegations of sexual assault.

Corey Norman, a Provo City spokesman, said Provo Mayor John Curtis asked for King’s resignation Monday after the investigation into the allegations against King concluded.

Norman said a woman reported the allegations against King to city officials in February, and they notified the Utah County Attorney’s Office–which passed the case on to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office to avoid any potential conflicts of interest.

That investigation concluded recently, with prosecutors finding there was not enough evidence to file charges in the case. However, Norman said the mayor felt the investigation raised enough “red flags” that they asked King to resign.

Earlier in the week it was reported that King had resigned to spend more time with his family. Norman said those reports stemmed from comments King made to reporters as he was cleaning out his desk Tuesday.

A press conference regarding the incident is scheduled for Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

