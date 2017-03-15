Police investigating after BYU-Idaho student found dead in apartment

REXBURG, Idaho — Authorities have identified a Brigham Young University-Idaho student who was found dead inside her apartment earlier this week.

East Idaho News reports a roommate found 20-year-old Christine Wright on her bathroom floor inside her apartment at the Legacy Ridge complex in Rexburg on Tuesday.

That roommate attempted CPR, but efforts to revive Wright were not successful.

“She had no known medical issues and the roommate found her unresponsive,” Capt. Randy Lewis of Rexburg PD told EastIdahoNews.com. “We don’t expect foul play and we don’t believe it was suicide, but we’re working to figure out what happened.”

Wright is from Woodinville, Washington.

